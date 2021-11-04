Light Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 326,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. New Street Research started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of DLocal stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $50.00. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

