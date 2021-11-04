Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $43.25 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Light Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 101,750 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $43,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $306.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,843. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $300.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.03 and a 200-day moving average of $251.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $1,297,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,156 shares of company stock worth $216,453,873. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

