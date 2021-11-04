Light Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $11.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $841.79. 9,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,125. The firm has a market cap of $344.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $372.32 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $810.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $738.83.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.