Light Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,801,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,777,000. Invitae makes up 2.6% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Invitae as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $431,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NVTA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.