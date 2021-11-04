Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) & Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Financial Survey

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Lightscape Technologies alerts:

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Novanta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Novanta $590.62 million 10.84 $44.52 million $1.95 92.51

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lightscape Technologies and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 2 0 0 2.00

Novanta has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.58%. Given Novanta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Novanta 7.07% 16.21% 8.91%

Summary

Novanta beats Lightscape Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightscape Technologies Company Profile

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightscape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightscape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.