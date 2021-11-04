Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden Sells 38,731 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 359,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,988.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 273,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.