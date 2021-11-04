Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden Sells 38,731 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 359,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,988.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.