Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,988.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,447. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

