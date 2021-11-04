Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €285.63 ($336.03).

Linde stock opened at €281.65 ($331.35) on Wednesday. Linde has a 12-month low of €187.95 ($221.12) and a 12-month high of €278.65 ($327.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €264.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €253.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

