Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $181,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. The Home Depot accounts for 6.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Home Depot by 876.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Home Depot by 38.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $372.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,429. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

