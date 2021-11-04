Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 132 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 3M comprises about 0.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.99. 12,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,384. 3M has a 1 year low of $159.90 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

