Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $226,940,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,962. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.23 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

