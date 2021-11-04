Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.94

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.94 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 499873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.17 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.