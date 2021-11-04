Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.28. 15,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Get Liquidia alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquidia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Liquidia worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.