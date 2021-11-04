Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $14.55 Million Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up about 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.90.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

