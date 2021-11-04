Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $17.78 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 286,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,779,000. Asana comprises 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.18% of Asana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.48. 7,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

