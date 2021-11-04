Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $6.40 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nutanix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NTNX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 5,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,052. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

