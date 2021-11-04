Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.22% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 451.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $161.05. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.