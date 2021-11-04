Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $5.83 Million Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Appian by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,070. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

