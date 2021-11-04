Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 119,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,034.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,206. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.