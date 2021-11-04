Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $34.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $811.57. 8,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,338. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.39 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $723.98 and its 200-day moving average is $619.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.42 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

