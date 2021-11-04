Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.21

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$38.21 and last traded at C$37.86, with a volume of 40797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAC. Cormark upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of -73.90.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

