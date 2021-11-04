LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.87% of LivePerson worth $126,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $49.60 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

