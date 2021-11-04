LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $93,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

