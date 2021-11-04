LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

