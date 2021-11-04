LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 552.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 89,740 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

