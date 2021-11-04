LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PaySign by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,555 shares of company stock worth $6,554,353 in the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYS opened at $2.77 on Thursday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

