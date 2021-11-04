LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 20,742 Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 105.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 178.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

