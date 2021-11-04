LMR Partners LLP Buys New Shares in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE).

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.