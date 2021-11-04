LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 16,035 Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNPX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Genprex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Genprex by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNPX stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Genprex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

