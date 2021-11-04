LMR Partners LLP Takes $84,000 Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 125,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

WMC stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.