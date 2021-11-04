Logos Global Management LP Decreases Holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Logos Global Management LP trimmed its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,013 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ASLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. 3,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

