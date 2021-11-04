Logos Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.85% of Prelude Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

PRLD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. 1,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $867.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

