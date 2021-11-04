Logos Global Management LP Reduces Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Logos Global Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Bicycle Therapeutics comprises about 1.8% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCYC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 391,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,108. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of -0.29. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.