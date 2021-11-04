Logos Global Management LP Trims Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Logos Global Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,495 shares during the period. Nkarta comprises about 2.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 3.05% of Nkarta worth $31,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKTX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nkarta by 80,417.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.61. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

