London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $18.28 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises 1.5% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 538.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.71. 1,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.98. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

