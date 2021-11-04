London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $34.50 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.8% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,018. The firm has a market cap of $412.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.53 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

