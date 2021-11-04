London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,191 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.41. 1,782,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.