London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,264,000. Booking accounts for about 2.1% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price (up from $2,375.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,530.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $50.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,486.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,516. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,397.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,305.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.80 and a 52-week high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.57 by $6.13. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

