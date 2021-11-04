Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys New Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,274,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $42.51. 35,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,736. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

