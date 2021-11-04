Lone Pine Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises about 3.0% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Farfetch worth $950,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. 29,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,668. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

