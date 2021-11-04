Lori A. Schechter Sells 5,488 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MCK traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.09. 927,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,494. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.86 and a fifty-two week high of $225.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 140.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

