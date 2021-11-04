Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Posts Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) released its earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Shares of LPX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $87,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

