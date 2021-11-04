Loungers (LON:LGRS) PT Raised to GBX 375

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LON:LGRS opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 280.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Loungers has a 12 month low of GBX 131.28 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 395.25 ($5.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £282.53 million and a PE ratio of -25.69.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

