Lountzis Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $456.86. 20,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $465.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.81 and its 200-day moving average is $412.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.29.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.