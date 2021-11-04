LPL Financial LLC Acquires 36,641 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 554.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

Shares of QVAL stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

