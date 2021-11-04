LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 128,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period.

NYSE:BWG opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

