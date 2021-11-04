LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Cedar Fair worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $23,596,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.