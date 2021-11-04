LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CII. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CII stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

