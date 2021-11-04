LSP Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 144,725 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,485,000. Cimarex Energy makes up approximately 6.9% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LSP Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Cimarex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,112,000 after buying an additional 914,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,309,000 after purchasing an additional 280,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth $97,370,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,361 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Shares of NYSE:XEC remained flat at $$87.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

