Lua Swap (LUA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00239923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

